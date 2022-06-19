IMD weather update: Thunderstorm, rain alert in these states for next 5 days

File Photo

Monsoon has finally set its foot into the Indian sub-continent while those living in other parts of the country wait for some respite from the heat. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in parts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

As per the weather agency, the ongoing spell of intense rainfall may continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm activity along with isolated heavy showers over North, Central and East India in the next two-three days. States of the Western Himalayan region, including Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Muzaffarabad are likely to witness widespread rainfall with thunderstorms.

Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Haryana are likely to welcome scattered to fairly widespread rainfall while Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are predicted to witness isolated rainfall during the next three days.

Heavy rainfall likely in these states on respective dates

Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and West Rajasthan – June 20

East Rajasthan – June 19 to June 21

Punjab – June 20 and June 21

Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh – June 21

Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha – June 19, June 20, June 23

Chattisgarh – June 19 to June 23

According to predictions by IMD Chennai, heavy rain thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to take place over Nilgiris, Tirupur, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Theni, Erode, Salem, Karur, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weather agency added that light to moderate rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for June 20 to June 23.

According to the weather agency, the sky condition may remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours.