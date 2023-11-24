IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states from November 25; yellow alert issued

The forecast also indicates that thunderstorm activity is likely over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and south Rajasthan till next week.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thundershowers for Mumbai and adjoining areas over the weekend. A yellow alert has been issued for large swathes of the coastal state between November 25 and November 27. The forecast suggests that till next week, thunderstorm activity is probable over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and south Rajasthan.

Rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Latur, Maharashtra, according to the IMD. On November 24, there is a chance of rain in some of these districts.

“A fresh Western Disturbance will approach northwest India as an upper-level trough extending up to east-central Arabian Sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 25th and 26th November. As a result, the above trough in mid-latitude westerlies in middle and upper tropospheric levels will interact with a lower level trough in easterlies," the Met department explained in its latest bulletin.

There is a good chance that the development may lessen air pollution in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. On Wednesday, the city's air quality index was lingering in the "moderate" range.

The unseasonal rainfall has been attributed by the IMD to the emergence of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

"Due to the formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorm activities are likely to begin at isolated places of south Maharashtra from tomorrow. A yellow alert has been issued for November 26-28 across Maharashtra," Sunil Kamble, Head, IMD Mumbai, told PTI.

The yellow alert warning is issued while torrential rain has been falling since Wednesday in parts of southern India, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu.