IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 states including UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand; latest rain forecast here

East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness isolated very heavy rainfall from Sunday until August 8.

Various regions of India may experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the course of the next 4-5 days, according to a weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for the next 4-5 days in Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Bihar, northwestern Uttar Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. In the next five days, there is a good chance that rainfall activity will increase in the northeast.

It is expected that light to moderate rainfall will be dispersed to moderately widespread until August 9 in Northwest India, which includes Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu.

Till August 8, isolated very heavy rainfall may be seen in East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

There will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in Central India, with isolated heavy to very heavy precipitation in East Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh, especially on Saturday.

Till August 8, East India, which includes Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, should anticipate light to moderate, widely distributed to extensive rainfall with sporadic heavy rains. Up until August 8, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar in the sub-Himalayan region may occasionally see very high rainfall.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur are included in the northeast area, which would experience light to moderate widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

Over the next five days, South India is predicted to have moderate rainfall activity.