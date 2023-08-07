Headlines

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

Political crisis in Manipur: Amid violence, Kuki-backed party withdraws support from N Biren Singh govt

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 states including UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand; latest rain forecast here

IND vs WI: West Indies go 2-0 up in T20Is, India skipper Hardik Pandya says ‘batters need to…’

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

9 motivational quotes by Deepika Padukone

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 states including UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand; latest rain forecast here

East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness isolated very heavy rainfall from Sunday until August 8.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

Various regions of India may experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the course of the next 4-5 days, according to a weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for the next 4-5 days in Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Bihar, northwestern Uttar Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. In the next five days, there is a good chance that rainfall activity will increase in the northeast.

It is expected that light to moderate rainfall will be dispersed to moderately widespread until August 9 in Northwest India, which includes Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu.

Till August 8, isolated very heavy rainfall may be seen in East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

There will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in Central India, with isolated heavy to very heavy precipitation in East Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh, especially on Saturday.

Till August 8, East India, which includes Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, should anticipate light to moderate, widely distributed to extensive rainfall with sporadic heavy rains. Up until August 8, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar in the sub-Himalayan region may occasionally see very high rainfall.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur are included in the northeast area, which would experience light to moderate widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

Over the next five days, South India is predicted to have moderate rainfall activity.

