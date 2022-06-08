IMD releases list of cities with highest maximum temperatures

File photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday released a list of cities which recorded the maximum temperature in the country. Rajasthan's Ganganagar and Vidarbha's Bramhapuri recorded the highest maximum temperature at 46.2°C, followed by 45.7°C in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh.

At least 42 towns and cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

IMD said the heatwave spell will continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday and in Odisha till Friday.

In Delhi, Safdarjung - the base station for the national capital - reported a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The mercury in Delhi's Ridge area soared to 45.2 degrees.

List of hottest places in India (as of June 8):

Rajasthan

Ganganagar: 46.2

Phalodi: 44.6

Pilani: 44.2

Alwar: 44.1

Haryana and Delhi

Hissar: 44.6

Narnaul: 44.0

Bhiwani: 44.3

Rohtak: 44.0

Ridge Delhi: 45.2

Safdarjung Delhi: 44.0

Palam: 44.5

Ayanagar: 44.6

Punjab

Amritsar: 44.0

Ludhiana: 44.0

Patiala: 44.5

Madhya Pradesh

Nowgong: 44.2

Khajuraho: 44.0

Satna: 44.3

Damoh: 44.5

Gwalior: 44.8

Rajgarh: 44.0

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: 45.2

Fatehgarh: 45.7

Banda: 45.2

Varanasi: 44.4

Prayagraj: 45.2

Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon: 44.3

Raipur: 44.6

Durg: 45.6

Jharkhand

Daltonganj: 45.2

Vidarbha

Wardha: 45.0

Nagpur: 44.4

Gondia: 45.6

Bramhapuri: 46.2

Amraoti: 44.0

Chandrapur: 45.2

Odisha

Jharsuguda: 44.2

Sambalpur: 44.1

Bolangir: 44.2

Titlagarh: 45.2

Bhawanipatna: 44.6

Andhra Pradesh

Vijaywada: 44.5