RBSE Rajasthan 5th, 8th Result 2022 declared: Website link activated, all important details here

RBSE 5,8 result 2022 has been declared

Rajasthan Board Result 2022: RBSE has declared the result for 5th, 8th 2022 at the official website of the board-- rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The link to check results online has also been activated for candidates. Alternatively, candidates can also click here to check their results.

RBSE Rajasthan 5,8 Result 2022

Rajasthan board recorded a pass percentage of 93.8% this year in the 5th examination 2022.

Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2022

result 8th class has been declared as per some reports. Local media reports have suggested that the RBSE 8th Result pass percentage stands at 95.5%.

RBSE 5,8 Result 2022: How to check

Log on to the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on, "RBSE Class 8th Result 2022" or "RBSE Class 5th result 2022"

Enter your credentials, such as roll number and other details

Click on submit and your RBSE 8th result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take the printout of the same.

This year, the RBSE Rajasthan board conducted the Class 5th Board Exams 2022 between April 27 to May 17, 2022, and the RBSE Class 8 Board Exams 2022 from April 17, 2022, to May 17, 2022, at several exam centres around the state. The RBSE 5th, 8th exams were held in offline mode following the Covid-19 safety precautions. Nearly 25 lakh students will be getting their RBSE Class 5th and Class 8th board results.

