IMD predicts rainfall and snowfall in THESE areas till January 26, check full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall activity over the Northwest region of India from January 24, 2023, to January 26, 2023. Areas that might experience rainfall and snowfall activity include Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

IMD has also said that the minimum temperatures are likely to rise over Eastern India by 2-3°C. It also said that Himachal Pradesh and Bihar might experience dense fog during night and morning hours during the next 24 hours.

IMD further said that the minimum temperatures remained in the range of 6-10°C over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Bihar, East Rajasthan, and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

IMD weather updates for the next 5 days, know here

According to the IMD, light showers are expected at isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh. Shallow to moderate fog confining the visibility to 200 to 500 metres was witnessed in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Chhattarpur, and Katni districts, the official said.

In other parts of the state, barring Gwalior, the minimum temperature remained above 10 degrees Celsius, bringing some respite to people from the biting cold conditions, he said.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region on January 22-23.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on January 24-25.

Light isolated rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh today.

Hailstorm is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on January 24; Himachal Pradesh on January 24-25; West Uttar Pradesh on January 25; Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh during January 24-26, 2023.

No substantial change in lowest temperatures is likely over many parts of northwest and central India in the next 5 days.