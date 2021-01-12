IMD predicts heavy rainfall over these states for next 3 days - Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (January 12) predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for the next 3 days.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Kerala, and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days. The IMD also forecast a decrease in rainfall activity over these regions after 2-3 days. According to IMD, this will happen because of the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

January 12, 2021

The IMD said that due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds, the minimum temperature would fall below normal over most parts of Northwest India for the next 4-5 days and it would cause severe cold day conditions at some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days.

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 12, 2021

Severe cold wave conditions at some parts are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in isolated parts over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days.

"Ground Frost is also very likely in isolated pockets over south Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 2 days," predicted IMD.

The IMD's latest weather bulletin also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions at isolated places over Northwest India during next 4 to 5 days.