IMD predicts cold wave, dense fog in THESE states for this week – Check forecast here

Residents of several northern states such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been experiencing a sudden drop in temperature over the last couple of days, and the weather department has said that these conditions are likely to prevail this week.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions for several states for the next two to three days in its latest forecast. The MeT department has also predicted dense to very dense fog and low visibility in some states.

According to the IMD weather alert, states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are expected to witness cold wave conditions for the next two days. It has also been predicted that the minimum temperature will drop by 3 to 5 degrees in Northwest India.

In an official statement, the IMD said, “Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat over the next two to three days.”

Apart from this, the weather department has also predicted dense to very dense fogs in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Tripura for the next few days.

Cold wave conditions very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during 25th-29th; over Gujarat Region during next 4 days over Rajasthan during next 5 days; over West UP during 27th–29th; over north Madhya Maharashtra on 26th & 27th and over East UP on 28th & 29th on Jan, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 24, 2022

The weather agency said, “Cold wave conditions very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during January 25-29; over Gujarat Region during next 4 days over Rajasthan during next 5 days; over West UP during 27th–29th; over north Madhya Maharashtra on 26th & 27th and over East UP on 28th & 29th on January 2022.”

As per media reports, a senior IMD officer has also said that the cold weather conditions in Delhi are likely to intensify after January 26, but no rain predictions have been made for the national capital by the weather agency yet.

Heavy rains lashed Delhi for a few days last week, decreasing the minimum temperature of the national capital. The weather department has observed that the rainfall witnessed in Delhi on Saturday was the highest recorded in the capital in the month of January in over 50 years.