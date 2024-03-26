IIT Kharagpur creates National Digital Library for students, here's how you can avail the unique facility

Its purpose is to make education more accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or location, using digital technology.

The National Digital Library of India (NDLI) is a significant initiative supported by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Its purpose is to make education more accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or location, using digital technology.

Established as part of the National Mission in Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT), the NDLI serves as a centralised platform providing a wide range of educational resources. It aims to reduce the gap in educational opportunities and empower learners across the country. It contains 4 crore 60 lakh books.

The journey of the NDLI began in April 2015 as a pilot project, known as NDLI Phase-I, with the vision to create a comprehensive digital repository of educational materials.

Despite challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, it evolved through different phases, extending its reach and impact. By March 2021, it had already made significant strides in fulfilling its mission.

The Ministry of Education initiated NDLI Phase-III in April 2021, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive education. This phase is expected to continue until March 2026, focusing on further enhancing the platform and expanding its reach to even more learners.

The NDLI portal, launched nationally on June 19, 2018, serves as the gateway to this vast repository of knowledge. Accessible through https://ndl.gov.in or https://ndl.iitkgp.ac.in , the portal offers a wealth of learning materials, including textbooks, articles, videos, and more, covering various subjects and disciplines.

By providing access to quality learning resources, it aims to shape a brighter future for generations to come, enabling individuals to enhance their knowledge, skills, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.