IAS officer, another bureaucrat accused of gangrape in Port Blair

Port Blair rape (File)

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and another bureaucrat have been accused of gang rape by a 21-year-old girl in Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair. The IAS officer in question was the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory. An FIR has been launched and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the allegations under an IPS officer.

The complaint was filed on August 22 and the FIR was registered on October 1.

The IAS officer named in the FIR is Jitendra Narain, who was the Chief Secretary three months ago.

The other officer has been identified as RL Rishi, Labour Commissioner.

Narain, currently the head of the Delhi Financial Corporation, called the allegations absurd and has sent a denial of charges to PMO and Home Secretary, Indian Express reported.

The other officer is on leave.

The victim, in her complaint, wrote she was assaulted in April and May at the Chief Secretary's official residence in the capital of Andaman and Nicobar.

She said she went to the house to search for a job and was assured of a government job.