IAF to formally induct Rafale aircraft today; French defence minister to attend ceremony

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9,26,055 crore firm brought one of the oldest toy stores to India; deal worth...

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

Cristiano Ronaldo wins first trophy of Saudi era, teaches mocking opponent a lesson

This film earned Rs 1300 crore, sold more tickets than Sholay, not Baahubali, Dangal, RRR, Pathaan, KGF 2, Mughal E Azam

Sudha Murthy included in NCERT panel to develop textbooks according to new curriculum

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9,26,055 crore firm brought one of the oldest toy stores to India; deal worth...

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

Cristiano Ronaldo wins first trophy of Saudi era, teaches mocking opponent a lesson

Indian cricketers who have highest social media post fees

7 warning signs of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

12 most beautiful swimming pools in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares his disappointment on film receiving A certificate, says 'pehle adult movie hai jo...'

HomeIndia

India

IAF to formally induct Rafale aircraft today; French defence minister to attend ceremony

The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27 and aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 08:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally induct the Rafale aircraft today at 10 am, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".
 
The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020.
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly will be the chief guests for the event.

Parly will embark on an official visit to India on September 10, where she will attend the induction ceremony of the first batch of the Rafale fighter aircraft by the Indian Air Force at Air Force Station (AFS) Ambala.

This will mark Parly's third official visit to India since 2017 and one of her first official trips since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a statement by the French Embassy in New Delhi.

"On this occasion, Minister Parly will strengthen France's forward-looking defence cooperation with India, its foremost Asian strategic partner," the statement said.

During her visit, the French Minister will meet her counterpart Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Their broad-ranging talks will cover, among others, industrial and technological partnership in line with the 'Make in India' programme; operational defence cooperation, particularly maritime security in the Indo-Pacific; modalities of continuing the armed forces' joint exercises in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic; counter-terrorism cooperation; and major regional and international strategic issues.

At AFS Ambala, she will be received by Rajnath and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshall RKS Bhadauria. The French Minister will be accompanied, among others, by top executives from Dassault Aviation, Thales Group, Safran, and MBDA, representing the French defence majors that have been partnering with many Indian companies as part of the Rafale agreement.

"These talks will further President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to deepen and expand the India-France partnership, with strategic autonomy and the defence of a multipolar order as its cornerstones," the statement said.

At Ambala, the programme will include the ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja', air display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by 'Sarang Aerobatic Team.'

Afterwards, a traditional water cannon salute will be given to the Rafale aircraft, the Indian Air Force said in a separate statement.

The programme will culminate with the ceremonial induction of Rafale aircraft to 17 Squadron. After the ceremonial events, the Indian and French delegation will have a bilateral meeting, the statement said.

During her visit, Parly will also pay floral tribute to India's valiant soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi, according to the statement by the French Embassy in New Delhi.

Five Rafale fighter aircraft arrived in India from France on July 29. The French-origin fighter aircraft are part of the 17 Golden Arrows squadron of the Air Force.

The Rafale aircraft have already flown over the Ladakh region and have been familiarising with the terrain over which they have to fly in different parts of the country.

The five Rafales which have arrived in the country include three single-seaters and two twin-seaters. The Rafales, armed with the air-to-air meteor, air to ground SCALP and hammer missiles, are expected to give an edge to the Indian Air Force over its traditional adversaries China and Pakistan in the South Asian skies due to its long-range hit capabilities.

India had signed a contract for 36 Rafale jets under the largest-ever defence deal signed by the country worth over Rs 60,000 crores, of which the majority payments have already been made to French firm Dassault Aviation.

Rajnath had paid a visit to France in October last year to accept the first batch of the Rafale jets on the auspicious festival of Dussehra and also flew the aircraft after performing pooja with traditional Hindu rituals.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film earned Rs 1300 crore, sold more tickets than Sholay, not Baahubali, Dangal, RRR, Pathaan, KGF 2, Mughal E Azam

Meet Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who wanted to become athlete, was about to give up on films, her first salary was...

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film fails to take grand opening, earns Rs 16.25 crore in India

Delhi-Jaipur, Dehradun, Agra, Blr-Tirupati tickets in just Re 1, know how to book intercity electric coach buses

IFFM Awards 2023: Sita Ramam wins Best Film; Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma bag acting prizes; Pathaan takes home this award

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE