India

IAF's Tejas aircraft crashes near Jaisalmer, pilot safe

Indian Air Force  Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday (March 12).

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 03:11 PM IST

Indian Air Force  Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday (March 12). To determine the cause of the accident, a court of inquiry has been ordered. The pilot was ejected safely. 

Reacting to the incident the Indian Air Force said in a statement, “One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.”

