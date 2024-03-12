IAF's Tejas aircraft crashes near Jaisalmer, pilot safe

Indian Air Force Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday (March 12). To determine the cause of the accident, a court of inquiry has been ordered. The pilot was ejected safely.

Reacting to the incident the Indian Air Force said in a statement, “One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.”

#WATCH | Rajasthan | A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/3JZf15Q8eZ — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

