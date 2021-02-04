'I still stand with farmers', tweets Greta Thunberg

Unfazed by case filed against her by the Delhi Police on Thursday, alleging 'criminal conspiracy' and an attempt to 'promote enmity between groups', the teen climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has again tweeted in support of the protesting farmers in India.

Soon after the news of case filed against her spread, Greta Thunberg tweeted, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest."

However, the Delhi police has said that the FIR did not name her as an accused. The charges that the FIR lists are those of conspiracy and "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language".

Greta Thunberg's tweets in support of the protesting farmers in Delhi against the three farm laws, are among many posts that have drawn international attention over the past two days to the farmers' agitation that began late-November.

Earlier, the teen climate campaigner on Tuesday, had tweeted on the farmers' agitation in India, soon after international pop star Rihanna had tweeted sharing a CNN story, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".

In response to the tweet, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Greta Thunberg wrote, sharing the same CNN story on farmer protests and the government restricting internet near protest sites.

On Thursday, Greta Thunberg shared a 'toolkit' advising people on how to show support for the protests. Delhi Police officers said it "exposes the conspiracy by an organized overseas network" to instigate the farmer protests.

Yesterday, the government, in sharp response to the international tweets, warned against the "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" and said the protests were by "a very small section of farmers" in parts of India.