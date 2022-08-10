Search icon
How Shrikant Tyagi got UP MLA sticker for car? Noida Police's big revelation in Grand Omaxe case

Shrikant Tyagi triggered national outrage after he was seen abusing and bullying a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Shrikant Tyagi, Grand Omaxe viral video (File)

Noida Police have alleged that Srikant Tyagi got the MLA sticker for his car from former BJP minister and now Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya. Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said that Tyagi made the claim during his interrogation. Maurya has vehemently denied the allegation. 

"We are verifying this information. His driver had painted the Uttar Pradesh government emblem on the car number plate. The probe is underway under the Gangster Act," Singh said. 

Tyagi was arrested in Meerut on Tuesday. He had been changing his location to evade arrest, the police said.

Tyagi triggered national outrage after he was seen abusing and bullying a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society after the latter asked him to remove the trees he planted in the society's common area. He arrogantly pushed the woman also. Noida Police took suo moto cognizance of the matter and booked him for outraging the modesty of the woman.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Tyagi said the woman was like his sister, and the row was triggered by forces that are trying to decimate him.

Maurya, meanwhile, said the allegations were a part of what he called the BJP's web of lies.

"I have not been to Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha for months. Got no passes made in the last seven to eight months. I became an MLC on July 11 and no passes were made since then. I did not give any pass to Shrikant Tyagi. All this is a game of the BJP which intends to shift the blame on me for its mistake. Of course, I met him (Shrikant Tyagi) in 2017 when I was a BJP leader. Thereafter, he never met me."

He said he couldn't have got the sticker without the blessings of the BJP.

Shrikant Tyagi's Twitter bio said he was a member of the BJP's farmer body. The party, however, said Tyagi isn't a member. The self-proclaimed politician has shared several photos of him rubbing shoulders with the top leadership of the party, including BJP chief JP Nadda, on Instagram. 

With inputs from IANS

