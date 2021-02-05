DNA Special: How Greta Thunberg is planning to defame India by disrupting its 'Yoga and Chai' image

The Delhi Police said the creator of the "toolkits", an organization calling itself the Poetic Justice Foundation, is a Khalistani group.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR to investigate an "international conspiracy" to defame the country, in the garb of support of the farmers' protest. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said they had registered a case against creators of "toolkit" and no one had been named in the FIR.

Ranjan said that the FIR has been registered for "criminal conspiracy" and an attempt to "promote enmity between groups" under various sections of the IPC. He claimed that the violence on January 26 looks scripted as mentioned in a toolkit shared on social media.

"Delhi Police has taken cognizance of a toolkit document found on a social media handle that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India," Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said, referring to a Republic Day tractor rally that dissolved into chaos and clashes in the capital.

"We have registered a case for spreading disaffection against the government of India - it's regarding sedition - and disharmony between groups on religious, social and cultural grounds, and criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," the officer added.

Asked whether Greta Thunberg, 18, had been named in the FIR, he clarified: "We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the toolkit."

The Delhi Police said the creator of the "toolkits", an organization calling itself the Poetic Justice Foundation, is a Khalistani group.

Greta Thunberg has shared an updated toolkit to help people show support for the ongoing farmers' protest on Delhi's borders. Thunberg, who has been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, has shared a toolkit on Wednesday (February 3) but she later deleted it. The toolkit shared by Thunberg created an uproar on social media.

The toolkit which was shared by Thunberg had information on showing support on Republic Day, which was on January 26. Later, she deleted the outdated post and shared an updated one.

The updated toolkit suggested seven ways to back the agitation:

1) Share solidarity Photo/Video Message on social media with hashtags (#FarmersProtest #StandWithFarmers)

2) Digital Strike: #AskIndiaWhy Video/Photo Message

3) Keep tweeting - Feel free to tag @PMOIndia, @nstomar (Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare), your own heads of state & others who ought to take note, like the IMF, WTO, FAO, World Bank

4) Read more about the issue https://ruralindiaonline.org/en/stories/categories/farming-and-its-crisis/

5) Physical Actions - Near Indian Embassies, Govt. offices, Media house6) Watch out for (or Join) the Farmers' March / Parade (a first of its kind) into Delhi and back to the borders

7) Call/Email any of your govt representatives and ask them to take action, Sign online Petitions and take action to Divest from fossil fuels.

The main objectives of this conspiracy are mentioned on Page 9. and the fourth point is the most dangerous of all. It reads, "Disrupt Yoga and Chai Image of India in General."

This means these people want to disrupt India's image because yoga and tea are India's Soft Powers. International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year and this was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Now you can understand that it is an international conspiracy to defame India's self-esteem and its Soft Power before the world.