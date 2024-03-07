How DriveX is Revolutionizing the Pre-Owned Two-Wheeler Market in India

Twitter
With a sprawling market potential of approximately 26 million vehicles annually and a projected growth rate of 12% year-over-year for the next five years, reaching a market size of around USD 30 billion, the pre-owned two-wheeler sector in India is ripe for revolution.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the bustling lanes and vibrant markets of India, the quest for a reliable and good quality used two-wheeler has often been fraught with challenges. Traditional avenues of purchasing pre-owned bikes and scooters were riddled with pitfalls such as fear of fraudulent transactions, cumbersome paperwork, lack of warranties, and an overall deficiency of trust and quality assurance. However, DriveX has emerged as a disruptor in this space, redefining the contours of customer experience in the used two-wheeler market by offering an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) like experience.

 

DriveX's journey is a testament to its commitment to quality, trust, unparalleled service followed by branded showrooms with an end-to-end buying and selling experience and omnichannel presence. They also crossed a significant milestone of serving over 100,000 delighted customers. 

With a sprawling market potential of approximately 26 million vehicles annually and a projected growth rate of 12% year-over-year for the next five years, reaching a market size of around USD 30 billion, the pre-owned two-wheeler sector in India is ripe for revolution. DriveX has seized this opportunity with a vision to organize this largely unstructured market segment, offering a full-stack digital-native retail platform that caters to all aspects of the pre-owned two-wheeler value chain, including procurement, refurbishment, retailing, and servicing.

DriveX stands out by addressing the major concerns of customers head-on. By establishing their technical centers that adhere to stringent quality processes, DriveX ensures that every vehicle goes through 100+ quality checkpoints and is refurbished to look and feel like new. This focus on quality and trust is complemented by an array of services designed to provide a hassle-free and credible mobility ecosystem like in-house documentation, after sales support and financing tie-ups, DriveX has reimagined the pre-owned two-wheeler buying and selling experience.

DriveX focuses on delivering an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) like experience to its customers which is fundamental to its innovative strategy in this sector. 

“Our mission is to redefine the pre-owned vehicle market by promoting 'DriveX quality' and establishing 'DriveX certified vehicles.' This entails meticulous refurbishment, the incorporation of Genuine parts, the expertise of skilled technicians, and cutting-edge diagnostic and testing capabilities. With DriveX, customers can expect nothing less than excellence, ensuring peace of mind with every purchase." adds Narain Karthikeyan, Founder and Managing Director of DriveX.

By leveraging DriveX Technical Centers, skilled technicians, and genuine parts - DriveX guarantees that every refurbished vehicle meets stringent standards of quality, reliability, and performance. This commitment to OEM like excellence not only distinguishes DriveX but also fosters trust and credibility. DriveX takes pride in its 3S approach – Sell, Service, Spare – to offer a comprehensive and delightful experience to consumers. For buyers, this includes:

 

-Refurbished vehicles that are as good as new

-A wide selection of two-wheelers

-Branded Showroom experience 

-Flexible EMI options 

-An extensive 1-year warranty and reliable after-sales service

-Three free services and a 3-day return policy

 

Also for sellers, DriveX guarantees a risk-free selling process, offering free doorstep inspection, the best price for their vehicle, hassle-free documentation, and secured & instant payments.

 

Charting the Future of Mobility

As the largest used two-wheeler player in the market today, with monthly volumes exceeding 1,500 vehicles, DriveX is not resting on its laurels. The company aims to strengthen its presence across India and eventually expand to other geographies. DriveX is on a mission to redefine mobility for millions, making the purchase of pre-owned two-wheelers as seamless, trustworthy, and enjoyable as buying a new vehicle.

DriveX's innovative approach and relentless focus on quality, trust, and customer satisfaction are not just disrupting the pre-owned two-wheeler market in India; they are setting new standards for the entire industry by prioritizing an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) experience. As DriveX continues to grow and reach new milestones, it remains committed to empowering customers with quality rides as good as new.

 

About DriveX: DriveX Mobility Pvt Ltd is India’s first multi-brand affordable mobility platform and India’s first and only digital-first auto-tech platform in the pre-owned two-wheeler category, that caters to the unique needs of the affordable mobility sector in India. The company was formed by leveraging decades of automotive, technology and BFSI expertise of its founder, Narain Karthikeyan. DriveX provides top quality refurbished two-wheelers to customers and allows them to buy two-wheelers at reasonable prices. The company employs a dual model, utilizing both franchise and company-owned, company-operated (COCO) refurbishment centres and showrooms. The unique value proposition of DriveX extends beyond the simple sale of pre-owned two-wheelers. It revolves around three key strategies: technology-driven sourcing for scalability, a digital platform facilitating efficient pricing and vehicle discovery, and flexible ownership options achieved through strategic financing partnerships.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

