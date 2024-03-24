Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Holi 2024: Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida on Monday; check list of restrictions here

Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

Maidaan director Amit Sharma reveals he had doubts about Ajay Devgn before meeting him: 'His image...'

IPL 2024: Ahmedabad to host 2 playoffs matches, final to be held in....

Sandeep Maheshwari vs Vivek Bindra: Unravelling the feud between two popular YouTube titans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Who's Behind The Biggest Attack On Russia In The Last Decade? | Crocus

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: At Least 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured, Islamic State Takes Responsibility

Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

7 countries where older people are the happiest

5 mistakes to avoid while cooking vegetables

7 reasons to daily use sunscreen in summer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Who's Behind The Biggest Attack On Russia In The Last Decade? | Crocus

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: At Least 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured, Islamic State Takes Responsibility

Moscow Terror Attack: Putin Vows To Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Massacre

Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

Maidaan director Amit Sharma reveals he had doubts about Ajay Devgn before meeting him: 'His image...'

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

HomeIndia

India

Holi 2024: Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida on Monday; check list of restrictions here

Police also ordered that no person shall consume "liquor or intoxicating substances" at any public place and warned action under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) for violation of the order.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 08:30 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

No religious prayers or processions would be allowed at public places or disputed sites across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday (Holi), the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Sunday as it imposed CrPC section 144 across the district.

Police also ordered that no person shall consume "liquor or intoxicating substances" at any public place and warned action under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) for violation of the order.

In its order, police said along with Holi, Dhulandi festivals, protests are also proposed by some groups on March 25 and in view of this, "the possibility of disturbance of peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out."

The order said, "Apart from this, in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, peace may be disturbed due to protests by various party workers, farmers' groups, and other protestors.

"Due to all this and in order to maintain peace in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is necessary that any mischievous elements should be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create an unfavourable environment."

Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya in the order said, "Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte."

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, political or religious, are prohibited.

The order also bars the use of private drones within a radius of 1 km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms etc in public places.

"Namaz, Pooja, or any type of religious processions will be completely prohibited in public places and public routes. In unavoidable circumstances, permission will have to be taken from the Police Commissioner, or the Additional Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone concerned," the order stated.

"No person will neither (sic) try nor inspire anyone to offer puja, namaz etc at disputed sites where the practice is not prevalent. Apart from this, no person will insult each other's religious scriptures. Will not put any kind of religious flags, banners, posters etc. on religious places, walls etc, nor will he provide assistance to anyone in this work," it added.

The order also directed that no person will let loose animals like pigs, dogs etc to roam in public places, religious places, procession routes or near religious places during religious gatherings, nor will he cooperate with anyone in doing so, which may offend some community's feelings.

(Only the headline is changed; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, pics go viral

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ star bowler ruled out, big blow comes after…

Meet man, son a rickshaw puller who cracked UPSC exam at first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR...

US: Indian-origin woman dies in Pennsylvania car accident, Indian consulate to extend support

Meet actor, who quit school, begged on Delhi streets, 5-second role in Rs 700-crore film changed his life, now owns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement