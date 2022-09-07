'Proving loyalty to new masters': Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jairam Ramesh in war of words over Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jairam Ramesh in war of words over Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks on the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ sparked a war of words between him and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Reacting to media’s questions on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for creating 'Akhand Bharat' if he has any regret about the Partition designed by his ancestors.

Hitting out at Sarma, Ramesh called him “boyish and immature” and said that the former, who was previously in Congress, has to “prove his loyalty to his new masters” by making such statements.

"I don't take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He is a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day," Jairam Ramesh said.

“I think the Assam CM is boyish, immature,” he said ahead of the launch of 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari today by Rahul Gandhi. From tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi and over 100 Congressmen will embark on their 150-day foot march.

To this, Himanta Biswa retorted that he does not know who Jairam Ramesh is.



“First, tell me who Jairam Ramesh is. Is he someone who lives in Assam? Who is he? I have no idea. Who will remember the name of a Congress leader? I was never very close to any man with such a name when I was in Congress. I don't even know who he is,” the Assam chief minister said.

Earlier today, Sarma said the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Gandhi is the "comedy of the century" as the country is one and united.

"The country is united and integrated from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Silchar to Saurashtra and there is no need for the unification," he said.

"In 1947, the country was partitioned for the creation of Pakistan and later Bangladesh came into existence. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret or is apologetic for the problem created by his ancestors, then he should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for the creation of Akhand Bharat (undivided India)," he said.

Sarma, a former Congress leader, said in a tweet that today's India is resilient, robust and united.

"The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed to it. Rahul Gandhi should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' if they want unification," he tweeted.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will travel 3,500 km, covering 12 states and two Union territories in 150 days, as a massive mass contact programme ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora said that the programme was undertaken to forge unity among the people who have been divided on the basis of class, caste and religion.

"Since Sarma became the chief minister of Assam, there has been a number of conflict with the neighbouring states, between Hindus and Muslims, and tribal and non-tribals," he alleged.