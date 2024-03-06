Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slams BJP's 'nefarious designs' for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

Launching developmental projects worth Rs 73.43 crore at Nerwa in the Chopal subdivision of Shimla district on Tuesday, the CM said the state government and all of its MLAs are united and are working tirelessly to realise the dream of making Himachal a self-reliant state.

Lambasting the BJP's "nefarious designs" to topple the democratically elected government, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the saffron party will "never succeed" in unseating the Congress government by their "malicious intentions."

"The nefarious designs and an evil attempt by the BJP to topple the democratically elected government through unethical means show their hunger for power and they will never succeed in their motive to unseat the elected Congress government by their malicious intentions," stated the Chief Minister.After dedicating the developmental projects, CM Sukhu said that his government was committed to the well-being of the people of the state.

"I have been serving the people of the state for more than 45 years in my political career and will continue in my endeavours," remarked Sukhu, adding that he was a warrior and will fight till his last to ensure the welfare of the state and its people.Addressing a mammoth gathering at Kupvi in Chopal, the CM said that the government has implemented many welfare schemes to make the lives of the people better. Speaking on the poll guarantees as promised in the Congress' election manifesto before the assembly elections, the Chief Minister said that his government has fulfilled five guarantees in one year of its regime despite the challenging financial situation and the rest of the guarantees will be fulfilled in a phased manner.

He said that "Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana', was announced on Monday under which all the eligible women of the state, above 18 years of age, will be provided Rs 1,500 per month."

The aim was to give all the women the right to live with self-respect and meet their daily needs," he said, detailing further that the government would spend Rs 800 crore annually on the implementation of the scheme, benefiting around five lakh women in the state.

He said that the process of filling out the forms under this scheme will start soon. Counting guarantees, the Chief Minister said the first guarantee was fulfilled as soon as the state government assumed power and started the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), benefiting 1.36 lakh NPS employees, securing their future as well as that of their families.The second, third and fourth guarantees were fulfilled by launching the Rs 680 crore 'Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Scheme', followed by starting English medium from first class in all the government schools and raising the support price for the procurement of cow and buffalo milk to Rs 45 per litre and Rs 55 per litre, respectively.Himachal has also become the first state in the country to provide a minimum support price for wheat and maize obtained through natural farming, remarked the Chief Minister.

The state government has also increased the daily wage of MNREGA workers by Rs 60 from the existing Rs 240 to Rs 300 and the support price of Apple has also been increased.He said that as Chopal witnessed heavy losses due to the monsoon rains last year, a sum of Rs 15 crore has been spent on the maintenance of roads so that the apples produced could reach the markets well in time.He also made several announcements for Nerwa, which included the construction of a multi-story bus stand, setting up a milk chilling plant, a mini secretariat, a fire station and starting postgraduate classes in two subjects at Government College, Nerwa.

He also announced Rs 10 crore for the construction of an indoor sports stadium at Nerwa.He added that to provide better facilities to the people of Kupvi, a mini secretariat would also be opened there.He announced the opening of primary health centres in Dhar-Chandana, Deiya and Nevati. He also assured that he would soon provide ultrasound facilities in civil hospitals at Chopal and Nerwa.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Kanahal-Bajathal road constructed for Rs 5.10 crore, the Sainj-Dak Sharad road constructed for Rs 5.14 crore, the Tarahn-Banah road completed with an outlay of Rs 6.83 crore, Pabas-Mashron road constructed with an outlay of Rs 6.89 crores, Nanhar-Malkaut road via Kuftu-Kaloon-Harijanbasti road constructed for Rs 4.01 crore and a bridge on Nanoo-Kuthar-Bassadhar-Gian-Kot road completed at a cost of Rs 2.95 crore.

The Chief Minister also performed the foundation stone laying ceremonies of 60-metre pre-stressed double lane bridge to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.36 crore over Shallu Khad at Neoty on Neoty-Chhawani-Bavi road, the widening and strengthening work of Khirki-Chopal Marg at a cost of Rs 30.46 crore and the upgradation work of Deha-Kathori-Pundar-Ghalana road at a cost of Rs 7.68 crore