Here’s how you can report fraud, spam calls through govt’s new online portal ‘Chakshu’

Here’s how to use the Chakshu portal to report spam calls, fraud:

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 07:19 PM IST

In a remarkable move, the government has recently launched the Chakshu portal where you will be able to report suspected fraud calls, messages like lottery offers, job offers, and even suspected leaks of phone numbers by businesses.

Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that through digital measures to check fraud and crime, the Department of Telecom Services has been able to help citizens save around Rs 1,000 crore in the last nine months and Rs 1,008 crore has been frozen in various bank accounts that were linked to fraudulent transactions.

"Chakshu is about reporting something which people suspect is fraud," Vaishnaw further said.

When asked about the process put in place on mobile numbers that are leaked by businesses, the minister said that subscribers can report about the number of leaks on the Chakshu portal and action will be taken against the culprit. The minister said that 1 crore mobile numbers have been disconnected in the last nine months that were linked to malicious activities.

Here’s how to use Chakshu portal to report spam calls, fraud

  • Go to the official 'Sanchar Saathi' portal at sancharsaathi.gov.in
  • Click the 'Chakshu' option under the tab of 'Citizen Centric Services
  • Make sure that you review the disclaimer and the uses of 'Chakshu,' then click 'continue for reporting.'
  • Fill out the form with details such as the medium, category, and timing of the suspected fraud communication.
  • Add personal details, verify with OTP, and then submit the complaint.

Furthermore, Vaishnaw also said that the ministry has been working with financial institutions including RBI to recover money and prevent and freeze accounts in which money has been transferred fraudulently.

He states that 17 lakh mobile numbers have been blocked in the last nine months that were used only once especially for fraudulent activities. Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan appreciated the efforts of DoT which he said, has successfully completed several projects for countering cyber-security threats. He said that many more such projects are under development to deal with new and emerging frauds, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

