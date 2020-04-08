Here are the hotspots in Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut that will be sealed off completely

The Uttar Pradesh administration on Wednesday announced that coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts of the states, including Lucknow and Noida, will be sealed off to stop the spread of novel coronavirus as people residing in certain areas are not following the lockdown.

The 15 districts are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (GB Nagar), Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said only doorstep delivery of ration will be allowed. Curfew passes will be reviewed and no one else will be allowed to come out without the pass.

However, minutes after the Uttar Pradesh government announced that parts of 15 districts, including Lucknow and Noida, will be sealed off to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, people rushed from their homes to the shops providing essential services to stock up.

Photos: People rush to buy groceries, medicines as UP govt announces complete seal off in parts of 15 districts

Lack of proper information led to panic among the people and they stepped out of their homes to buy groceries, medicines, fruits and vegetables, etc. There were certain reports suggesting that whole districts will be shutdown. The authorities, however, asked people not to spread misinformation.

Here are the hotspots in Noida that will be completely sealed off.

These are the hotspots in Ghaziabad that will be completely sealed off.

नंदग्राम निकट मस्जिद सेवियर सोसाइटी, मोहन नगर पसोंडा वसुंधरा सेक्टर 2-बी ऑक्सीहोम, भोपुरा नाईपुरा लोनी मसूरी कोशांबी स्थित एक सोसाइटी वैशाली सेक्टर छह केडीपी सोसाइटी राजनगर एक्सटेंशन बी-77-जी-5, शालीमार एक्सटेंशन टू खाटू श्याम कॉलोनी दुहाई शिप्रा अपार्टमेंट

These areas in Meerut will be completely sealed off.