Heeralal Samariya sworn in as India's new Chief Information Commissioner

Mukesh Ambani backed startup posts loss of Rs 1,800 crore, laying off more employees

'Hurt' Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her obscene viral deepfake video: 'If this happened to me when...':

Rohit Sharma wins 'fielder of the match' medal after India's easy win vs South Africa

Watch: When Pakistani actress Mahnoor said 'Shah Rukh Khan ko acting nahi aati'

Israel-Hamas war: Israel says the Gaza strip has been 'cut into two' after 'significant strikes'!

Heeralal Samariya sworn in as India's new Chief Information Commissioner

Mukesh Ambani backed startup posts loss of Rs 1,800 crore, laying off more employees

Israel-Hamas war: Israel says the Gaza strip has been 'cut into two' after 'significant strikes'!

'Hurt' Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her obscene viral deepfake video: 'If this happened to me when...':

Heeralal Samariya sworn in as India's new Chief Information Commissioner

The top post at the Central Information Commission (CIC) was lying vacant following the completion of YK Sinha's tenure on October 3.

PTI

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) by President Droupadi Murmu. The top post at the transparency panel -- Central Information Commission (CIC)-- was lying vacant following completion of Y K Sinha's tenure on October 3.

President Murmu administered the oath of office to the 63-year-old Samairya at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique issued by the president's office said. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh among others.

Samariya, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, had served as Labour and Employment Secretary.He was sworn in as the Information Commissioner in the CIC on November 7, 2020. Samariya's appointment assumes significance as the Supreme Court had on October 30 asked the Centre and the state governments to take steps to fill the post, saying otherwise the 2005 law on Right to Information will become a “dead letter”.

READ | Delhi-NCR AQI: Odd-Even scheme makes comeback, schools shut in Delhi; check dates, rules

Taking a serious note of vacancies in the CIC and state information commissions (SICs), a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had also asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to collect information from all states on aspects, including the sanctioned strength of information commissioners in the SICs, vacancies at present and the total number of pending cases there.

After Samariya's appointment as the Chief Information Commissioner, there exists a vacancy of eight Information Commissioners. At present, there are two Information Commissioners in the Commission.

The Commission is headed by the Chief Information Commissioner and can have a maximum of 10 Information Commissioners. A Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners can hold the office till they attain 65 years of age.

 

