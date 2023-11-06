Delhi-NCR AQI: Odd-even scheme makes comeback, schools shut in Delhi; check dates, rules

Odd-even car rationing scheme to be implemented in Delhi from November 13-20, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi-NCR: Amid rising pollution levels in Delhi, the odd-even car rationing scheme to be implemented in the national capital from November 13-20, announced Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

On November 13, the day after Diwali, the odd-even rule—which has been the Arvind Kejriwal government's main initiative in combating pollution for the previous three years—will return for a week.

On odd-number days, only cars with registration numbers that finish in an odd digit will be permitted on Delhi roads; on even-number days, only cars with registration numbers that end in an even digit will be permitted.

A decision to extend the scheme will be made after November 20.

Schools shut in Delhi due to deteriorating AQI:

Rai also said that to prioritise the health of schoolchildren, schools are directed to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10 in view of bad air quality.

Work from-home orders in Delhi:

Call on work for home order for 50% of staff in government and private offices in Delhi to be taken later, he further added.

Delhi's AQI today:

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, worsened from 415 on Saturday to 454 on Sunday, prompting the Centre to implement all emergency measures mandated under the final Stage IV of its air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).



According to a 2018 study conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute, vehicular emissions contribute to roughly 40% of the PM 2.5 pollution in the national capital.