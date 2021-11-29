Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Gujarat this week, IMD issues ‘orange’ alert

The unseasonal monsoons of India will be continuing well into December, as per the latest weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has stated that parts of Gujarat will witness heavy to very heavy rainfalls this week.

In its latest weather update, IMD has predicted that several parts of Gujarat will receive heavy to very heavy rains on December 1 and 2, 2021. An orange alert has been issued in several areas for December 1 and a yellow alert for December 2.

IMD has issued the alert for heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Anand, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Bhavnagar districts for this week. The rains are expected to start from November 30 due to an active Western Disturbance (WD), which is likely to bring rains to the central and northern parts of India.

A warning for fishermen has also been issued on the north and south coast of Gujarat for December 1 and 2, owing to the rainfall prediction. Farmers have also been alerted and have been asked to take appropriate measures to save their harvest and standing crops.

Moderate rains are likely to hit on Tuesday in all the districts in southern Gujarat and Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Botad, and Diu.

In its weather alert, the IMD said that on December 1, heavy rains can be expected in parts of Gujarat including Anand, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad Surat, Dangs, and Tapi, in Saurashtra districts, including Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Botad and Bhavnagar, along with Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur.

Heavy rains are expected to lash Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dangs, and Tapi districts of Gujarat on December 2. The wind speed along the northern Gujarat coast is expected to range from 40 to 50 kmph and is likely to reach 60 kmph, and a warning has been issued for fishermen in the area.