Hathras Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: BJP's Rajvir Diler wins by 2,60,208 votes

Hathras Lok Sabha constituency

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP denied ticket to sitting MP Rajesh Kumar Diwakar and fielded Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler) whose father Kishan Lal was a four-term MP from here. He was pitted against Samajwadi Party's Ramji Lal Suman, who was contesting as Mahagathbandhan candidate. The Congress fielded Trilokiram Diwakar from Hathras.

The constituency went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18.

Election Results 2019

RAJVIR DILER (BJP) - 684299 (59.49%), RAMJI LAL SUMAN (SP) - 424091 (36.87%), TRILOKI RAM (Congress) - 23926 (2.08%)

RAJVIR DILER (BJP) - 679668 (59.44%), RAMJI LAL SUMAN (SP) - 422130 (36.92%), TRILOKI RAM (Congress) - 23701 (2.07%)

Constituency profile

The Hathras Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. BJP’s Rajesh Kumar Diwakar won the seat in 2014 by a huge margin of 3.26 lakh votes against BSP's Manoj Kumar Soni and SP's Ramji Lal Suman.

The seat, which came into existence in 1952, is reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled castes.

Before Diwakar, Sarika Baghel of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won the seat in 2009 when her party contested in alliance with the BJP. Before 2009, the seat was won by the BJP for five consecutive terms beginning from 1991. Kishan Lal Diler won from here four consecutive elections from 1996 to 2004.

he Hathras Lok Sabha constituency is part of Hathras district in Western Uttar Pradesh and comprises five Assembly constituencies - Chharra, Iglas (SC), Hathras (SC), Sadabad and Sikandra Rao.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).