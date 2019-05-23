Hathras Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: BJP's Rajvir Diler wins by 2,60,208 votes

Headlines

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

HomeIndia

India

Hathras Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: BJP's Rajvir Diler wins by 2,60,208 votes

Hathras Lok Sabha constituency

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 08:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP denied ticket to sitting MP Rajesh Kumar Diwakar and fielded Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler) whose father Kishan Lal was a four-term MP from here. He was pitted against Samajwadi Party's Ramji Lal Suman, who was contesting as Mahagathbandhan candidate. The Congress fielded Trilokiram Diwakar from Hathras. 

The constituency went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18. 

Election Results 2019

20:21 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: RAJVIR DILER (BJP) - 684299 (59.49%), RAMJI LAL SUMAN (SP) - 424091 (36.87%), TRILOKI RAM (Congress) - 23926 (2.08%)

 

19:01 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: RAJVIR DILER (BJP) - 679668 (59.44%), RAMJI LAL SUMAN (SP) - 422130 (36.92%), TRILOKI RAM (Congress) - 23701 (2.07%)

Constituency profile

The Hathras Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. BJP’s Rajesh Kumar Diwakar won the seat in 2014 by a huge margin of 3.26 lakh votes against BSP's Manoj Kumar Soni and SP's Ramji Lal Suman.

The seat, which came into existence in 1952, is reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled castes.  

Before Diwakar, Sarika Baghel of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won the seat in 2009 when her party contested in alliance with the BJP. Before 2009, the seat was won by the BJP for five consecutive terms beginning from 1991. Kishan Lal Diler won from here four consecutive elections from 1996 to 2004. 

he Hathras Lok Sabha constituency is part of Hathras district in Western Uttar Pradesh and comprises five Assembly constituencies - Chharra, Iglas (SC), Hathras (SC), Sadabad and Sikandra Rao.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes. 

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi). 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar says he takes online trolling, hate as 'constructive criticism' now: 'I'll read every single comment'

'PM for INDIA bloc will be decided...': Congress Leader PL Punia makes big statement ahead of LS polls

Kriti Kharbanda reveals she once found hidden camera in her hotel room: 'It is scary, the kind of stuff...'

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal approves free sugar for National Food Security cardholders

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander makes historic touchdown on moon's surface

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE