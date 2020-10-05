Hathras case: Nirbhaya's lawyer Seema Kushwaha to represent victim's family in court

Lawyer of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim Nirbhaya, Seema Kushwaha, will fight the case of the Hathras victim. As per reports, the victim's family has allowed Kushwaha to represent them in the court.

Notably, Kushwaha has been in regular touch with the victim's family since her death at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Kushwaha has leveled serious allegations on the district administration and has also accused police of failing to help the victim's family. Kushwaha has also said that the victim's family is not feeling safe in the village.

This comes as security agencies have uncovered a plot to instigate riots along caste lines and defame Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh by using the Hathras incident.

The protests against the Hathras gang-rape and murder were staged by some groups with the intention of creating unrest in Uttar Pradesh, a Zee News report quoting sources has said.

It is being said that a website called 'JusticeForHathras' was created to disturb the law and order situation in the state by disseminating false information related to the incident.

The sources have claimed that the website was made to spark caste-based riots across the state.

Additionally, the sources said that the victim's family was instructed by some people to speak against the Yogi Adityanath government and not to settle for the compensation offered by it.

It was also pushing for holding protests and marches across the country, in places like Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, among others. Using fake IDs, thousands of persons had connected with the website in a matter of a few hours. The users were found on social media platforms spreading misinformation and rumours regarding the Hathras incident, news agency ANI reported.

The website closed its operations and shut down as soon as the security agencies got active. However, the information uploaded on them is safe with the agencies. Multiple photoshopped images, fake news, and edited visuals have also been recovered from the website, the report added.