Haryana: Fresh violence in Gurugram Sector 70, tensions run high after Nuh communal clashes; 5 dead

In a fresh spell of violence that broke out in Haryana’s Gurugram, reports of arson were recorded across prominent areas where shops and vehicles were burnt down.

A day after violence broke out in Haryana due to communal clashes, tensions remained high in Gurugram as several posh areas of the city saw several bouts of violence and arson as shops and vehicles were burnt down on Tuesday.

A day after the communal clashes erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana, tensions continued to run high across Gurugram as fresh reports of arson were noted from Sector 70, where several roadside shops were set on fire by an angry mob.

The new cases of violence in Gurgaon erupted a day after a religious procession run by a Hindu group in the Nuh district was interrupted by a mob of young men, who resorted to stone pelting. Soon after, communal clashes were recorded in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Rewari districts of Haryana.

Ripples of violence were also noted from Badshahpur, close to Gurugram Sector 66, where several restaurants and shops were set on fire in the midst of flared-up communal tensions. As of now, the total death toll in the Haryana violence has reached 5.

Out of the total 5 people who have died, two of the victims of the communal tensions were home guards. Nearly 100 people are currently injured and undergoing treatment, with dozens of policemen in Haryana falling prey to the communal tensions.

Gurgaon administration has issued a strict warning to all petrol pumps in the city to stop the sale of loose petrol and diesel as they are being used in incidents of violence across the state. Section 144 has been imposed in Gurugram, Nuh, Faridabad, and other disturbed districts of Haryana.

A mosque was torched in Haryana’s Gurgaon yesterday while the imam was still trapped inside. The imam was burnt to death, sparking a wave of outrage across the city. Just hours after the mosque was torched, a Hindu temple in Nuh came under attack, where 2500 devotees were trapped inside.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that these are not random occurrences of violence and that the situation across the state is now under control, with extra security deployed in disturbed areas and Section 144 imposed in several cities.

