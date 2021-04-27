Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to send on this day

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanumath Jayanti is an auspicious festival that is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. The day coincides with the 15th day of the Chaitra month.

This year, the festival is being celebrated today i.e- April 27, 2021. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman was born on full moon night of the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship him with great pomp and fervour.

Many devotees refer to Lord Hanuman as the Vanar Devta or Ram Bhakt Hanuman as he is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram who was always by his side. He is known by the many names, including Kesari Nandan, Anjaniputra, Pawanputra, Maruti. According to mythology, Lord Hanuman is the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes

1. May Lord Hanuman shower his blessings on you always Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

2. I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti!

3. I wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.

4. May God Hanuman bless you with power and wisdom, Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

5. Let us pray Anjaneya Swami on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and get a blessing to become successful in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

6. I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti.

7. We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, with a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever the names of Lord Rama are sung. Happy Sri Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

8. Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance, and devotion, may Lord Hanuman give you his strength, may bless you with his perseverance and may he grant you the art of devotion as he had for Lord Rama! Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

9. Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapeesh Tihu Lok Ujagar, Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama, Anjani Putra Pawan Sut Nama, Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman.

10. Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, Hare Ram hare Ram hare Ram, Hanuman ji ki tarah japte jao, Apni saari badhaye door karte jao, Shubh Hanuman Jayanti.