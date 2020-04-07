Hanuman Jayanti 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, messages you can send on this day

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanumath Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. The day coincides with the 15th day of the Chaitra month.

This year the festival is being celebrated today i.e- 7th April 2020.

Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength and energy and on a holy day, people apply tilak (mark) on their forehead.

Here are some messages you can send on the day: