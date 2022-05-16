Gyanvapi mosque case: Place of 'Shivling' handed over to CRPF, 10 updates

(Image Source: With ANI photo)

In the case of Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringar Gauri Temple dispute, the survey and photography work was completed peacefully by the Advocate Commissioner on the orders of the Court. Now on Tuesday, May 17, the court commissioner will present his report.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Shankar Jain, son of Supreme Court advocate Harishankar Jain, claims that Shivling has been found in the Wazukhana of Gyanvapi Masjid. After which the judge of the Varanasi Civil Court, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, sealed the place of Shivling and handed it over to the CRPF.

Read | BREAKING: Gyanvapi Masjid to be sealed for ‘protection of Shivling’, directs Varanasi Court

Let us inform that an application was filed, in which advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that Shivling has been found during the survey. After which the Varanasi Civil Court had ordered the district administration to seal the place where the Shivling was found. However, the Muslim side is rejecting all such claims.

10 points on the status quo

1. The court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was completed today. 65% was completed yesterday.

2. The Wazukhana inside the mosque has now been handed over to the CRPF. Now this petition will be heard separately.

3. The matter will also be heard in the Supreme Court on May 17. Report will be made public or not, will be decided by the Supreme on Tuesday.

4. Vishnu Shankar Jain, the son of senior Supreme Court advocate Harishankar Jain claimed that Shivling has been found from the premises.

5. This application was accepted by the court and the District Magistrate Varanasi has been ordered to seal the place with immediate effect.

6. District Magistrate Varanasi and Police Commissioner, CRPF commandants are ordered to completely protect and keep the place sealed.

7. The shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter. An advocate from the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, claimed that the shivling is Nandi faced.

8. Heavy security was deployed as the court-appointed committee reached the spot to conduct the survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

9. Gyanvapi Mosque, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, is currently facing a legal battle.

10. A court in Varanasi has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the structure of the Gyanvapi Masjid.