Gurugram vs traffic: Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to be signal free, new underpasses at Southern Peripheral Road

The Gurgaon administration and Haryana government are planning to wage a war against traffic jams that are known for crippling the millenium city. They are planning to build signal free expressways, underpasses and link roads to rid the city of the infamous traffic jams. When completed, these roads will provide maximum benefit to people who traverse between Delhi and Gurugram every day for work. This is because Delhi-Gurugram borders are bottlenecks because of heavy volumes of traffic movement.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will develop a network of roads for the traffic problem. Very soon, the Gurgaon administration will inaugurate a double-lane underpass. This underpass will make the travel near Sheetla Mata Temple completely traffic jam free.

A road will also be built between Rampura Chowk and Pataudi Road. Service roads will also be built along the Dwarka Expressway. The construction for these will be started this year.

Many more projects are in the pipeline that will further modernise the city's infrastructure and attract more investment. Since Gurgaon has become an industry hub, the city has been facing tremendous pressure from the people that come to the city every day. Lakhs of people from other states stay in Gurugram for work.

The roads will also be made pothole-free.

The most important construction work is the upgradation of the Southern Peripheral Road. Work for this road will start today. Many flyovers will be built on this road. After the construction of these flyovers, the distance between Kherki Daula and Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will be signal free.

This project will take over two years.

The Rampura Chowk-Pataudi road link will be finished by this year. This road will connect the Pataudi road with a national highway. This will also help those travelling till Manesar.

On January 6, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will chair a meeting in this regard.