Gurugram: 1 dead, 3 injured as three-storey building collapses during demolition

A dozen labourers were carrying out demolition work in the factory when the incident took place at around 8 am in Monday morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

Gurugram: 1 dead, 3 injured as three-storey building collapses during demolition
Gurugram: Rescue operation underway after a portion of a building, that was being demolished, collapsed, in Gurugram, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 | Photo: PTI

An old factory collapsed while it was being demolished in Gurugram on Monday, leaving a labourer dead and three injured, police said. Four labourers were rescued from under the debris of the collapsed factory in Udyog vihar phase 1, they said. A dozen labourers were carrying out demolition work in the factory when the incident took place at around 8 am, they said.

According to the police, the demolition work in the three-storey building was going on since September 26 and two floors of the factory were torn down. The incident occured when the roof of the last floor caved in. After getting information the police team along with the civil defence and fire brigade team reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

