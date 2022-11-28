Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:26 AM IST

Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: Know about 9th Sikh guru and his important teachings

Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: The Sikhs have regarded Guru Tegh Bahadur as their ninth Guru. His martyrdom day is observed on November 24, which is a public holiday. He had a strong spiritual personality while also being a great thinker. On Aurangzeb's command, Guru Tegh Bahadur was assassinated in Delhi in 1675. In such a scenario, you might read the precious words of Guru Teg Bahadur on the day of his martyrdom.

About Guru Tegh Bahadur:

Tegh Bahadur was born in Amritsar on April 21, 1621, to Mata Nanki and Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru who also established the idea of warrior saints and organised an army against the Mughals.

Tegh Bahadur was known as Tyag Mal as a child due to his ascetic lifestyle. Bhai Gurdas taught him Gurmukhi, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Indian religious philosophy during his formative years in Amritsar, while Baba Budha taught him swordsmanship, archery, and horseback riding.

When he distinguished himself in a battle against a Mughal chieftain, he was just 13 years old. In the conflict, he demonstrated courage and skill with a sword, earning the moniker Tegh Bahadur.

He travelled to Bakala, which is close to Amritsar, after getting married to Mata Gujri at Kartarpur in 1632.

Here are some of Guru Teg Bahadur's most priceless thoughts:

1. Courage can be discovered in unexpected places.

2. Respect for all beings is the foundation of nonviolence.

3. Neither success nor failure is ever fatal. Courage is what counts.

4. Outside of your thoughts, fear does not exist.

5. A gentleman never intentionally or unintentionally offends someone.

6. Courage is the determination that there are things more important than fear, not the absence of fear.

7. If you have the courage to own up to your mistakes, you may always be forgiven.

8. Show sympathy for all living things; hate causes destruction.

9. Great things are composed of small things.