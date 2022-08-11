Search icon
Gurgaon club Casa Danza molestation, brawl: Why did bouncers thrash tech manager? What the FIR says

Gurgaon brawl viral video: The viral video of the brawl shows a group of men beating 2-3 persons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 01:47 PM IST

Gurgaon club brawl (File)

The Gurgaon police have arrested seven employees of a club, including the manager of the property, for thrashing a group of guests. One of the staff of Gurugram's Club Casa Danza has also been booked for touching a woman in the group inappropriately. Here's what happened in Gurgaon's club flight. The police had booked 10 people in connection with the brawl. 

The incident took place on Monday at 2 am. One of those thrashed was the manager of a multinational technology company. He said as the group was entering the club, a bouncer misbehaved with the woman as she was standing in the entry queue, leading to an altercation. Soon other bouncers and the manager of the club gathered around her and abused her. 

The staff then pushed the group out of the club's gate and thrashed them. Many of them sustained injuries. The police took them to the hospital. The managers of the club also threatened to kill us if we visited the club again," the complainant alleged.

The viral video of the brawl shows a group of men beating 2-3 persons as a woman pleads to them to stop. The video was recorded by a passerby. 

The complainant also alleged that the bouncers snatched a smartwatch and around Rs 12,000 cash.

The police have registered an FIR against 10 people under sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 379-A (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Udyog Vihar police station.

Those arrested have been identified as Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh, Rakesh and the club manager Lokesh.

With inputs from PTI

