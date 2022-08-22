‘Gulamgiri at its best’: Telangana BJP chief picks up Amit Shah’s shoes in viral video, Opposition reacts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made several public appearances during his visit to Telangana, one of which caught the eye of the opposition leaders the most. A clip from outside a temple in the state when Amit Shah was visiting has now gone viral.

In the viral clip, Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen walking out of a temple in Telangana, when state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was seen fetching his sandals from the side and placing them in front of the Union Minister’s feet.

Many leaders from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) shared the video on social media, launching attacks on BJP over the move made by the state party chief. Telangana minister and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao shared the video on Twitter, which now has thousands of views.