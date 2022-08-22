‘Gulamgiri at its best’: Telangana BJP chief picks up Amit Shah’s shoes in viral video, Opposition reacts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made several public appearances during his visit to Telangana, one of which caught the eye of the opposition leaders the most. A clip from outside a temple in the state when Amit Shah was visiting has now gone viral.
In the viral clip, Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen walking out of a temple in Telangana, when state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was seen fetching his sandals from the side and placing them in front of the Union Minister’s feet.
Many leaders from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) shared the video on social media, launching attacks on BJP over the move made by the state party chief. Telangana minister and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao shared the video on Twitter, which now has thousands of views.
గుజరాత్ నాయకులకు August 22, 2022
Slamming BJP and Amit Shah for the move, TRS leader KT Rama Rao said that the people of the state are watching the "slaves of Gujarat", and won’t let anyone denigrate Telangana's "self-respect". He tweeted the video of Shah and Kumar, using the hashtag #TelanganaPride.
Telangana BJP state president MP Bandi Sanjay rushing to give foot-ware to his colleague MP Amit Shah!
pic.twitter.com/W1yXFI6zVZ— YSR (@ysathishreddy) August 22, 2022
TRS social media convener Y Sathish Reddy also tweeted the video, calling the move by Kumar “Gulamgiri at its best.” Sharing the video, Reddy said, “Telangana BJP state president MP Bandi Sanjay rushing to give foot-ware to his colleague MP Amit Shah!”
The viral video of Amit Shah and the Telangana BJP chief was shot outside of the Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam in Secunderabad. BJP has not yet responded to the attacks made by the opposition. Earlier, Amit Shah had launched a series of attacks on the ruling TRS in Telangana.
The Union Minister had said yesterday, “The joining of Rajagopal Reddy in the BJP is the beginning of the uprooting of the KCR government. KCR government betrayed the trust of the Telangana people. KCR government is not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day due to fear of Majlis. They promised that they will celebrate Telangana Liberation day in September. However, the KCR government did not fulfill their promise.”
READ | ‘Narcos in holy land of Gandhi-Patel?’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over massive drug hauls in Gujarat