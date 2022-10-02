Gujarat elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal cites Intelligence Bureau report, says ‘AAP will form govt in Gujarat’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

As the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 are approaching, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is advancing with their campaigning in the state with full force, with strong claims that they will emerge victorious in the state elections.

Backing his claims with more affirmations, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that his party is all set to win the Gujarat elections in 2022, according to a report by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Citing the report, he said that AAP will win the elections by a thin margin and form the government.

Despite strong confidence that AAP is all set to win the upcoming polls, Kejriwal said that he wished to have a thumping majority, and so appealed to the voters to vote for the AAP in large numbers.

Addressing the media persons in Rajkot on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "According to sources, IB report says if the elections are held today, AAP will form government in Gujarat with a thin margin.”

The Delhi chief minister further added, “We are ahead of the BJP with very few seats, the people of Gujarat have to give a big push to the AAP so that the AAP has a good majority and a government is formed with a good majority."

Apart from the IB report claim, Kejriwal also said while campaigning that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has “joined hands” with arch-rival party Congress to defeat AAP in the Gujarat elections, saying that both the parties are conducting “secret meetings”.

The AAP chief said, “The BJP and the Congress have joined hands, group meetings are going on, the BJP is badly frightened with the report. Both party leaders had secret meetings and later both are making allegations at the AAP in the same language."

BJP has had a strong hold on Gujarat for several terms and has won the polls with a thumping majority for multiple years. According to Kejriwal, now the BJP wants Congress to be stronger in the state in an effort to form an alliance and defeat AAP.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: SP supremo facing ‘breathing trouble’, shifted to ICU of Medanta hospital