Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: SP supremo facing ‘breathing trouble’, shifted to ICU of Medanta hospital

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is also the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to the hospital earlier on Sunday after his health condition was described as ‘serious’. Now, more updates regarding his ailment have come forward.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, Haryana earlier today after his health worsened. It was also reported that his health had been deteriorating for some time now, and only got worse on Sunday morning.

Further, sources said that the SP supremo was admitted to the hospital after he was experiencing problems in breathing, apart from his other ailments. He was then taken to Medanta hospital where he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sources said that Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav rushed to his side as he travelled to Delhi as soon as the former UP CM was hospitalized. Mulayam Singh’s brother Shivpal Yadav also went to the hospital to get an update on his health condition.

Though not much has been revealed by the doctors yet, it is speculated that the hospital or the Yadav family will soon release a statement regarding the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

A few weeks back, Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment for some of his ailments. At the time, he was discharged after his health condition was described as normal.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is the supremo of the Samajwadi Party, has served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also the Union Defence Minister of India. More updates regarding the health of the 82-year-old politician are awaited.

