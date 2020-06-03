Gujarat: Eight dead as boiler blast causes fire in Bharuch factory

At least eight people died and several were injured on Wednesday in a huge fire caused by a blast in the boiler of a chemical factory in Bharuch district of Gujarat, officials said.

The incident took place at Yashasvi Rasayan Pvt Ltd located at Dahej. Around 40 workers of the pesticide company were injured in the fire caused by a blast in the boiler out of which eight have succumbed.

The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway.

"Around 35-40 workers sustained burn injuries after the boiler of an agrochemical company exploded in the afternoon. All the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Bharuch, and efforts are on to control the fire," Bharuch collector MD Modia said after the incident.

Residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages located near the factory were evacuated as a precautionary measure because of the presence of plants of poisonous chemicals near the affected factory.