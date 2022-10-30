60 people killed as 143-year-old cable bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, several still trapped; PM assures help

Accoding to Zee News sources, around 400 people were on the bridge when the incident happened.

At least 60 people lost their lives while several others are still feared trapped in water after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today. Accoding to Zee News sources, around 400 people were on the bridge when the incident happened and nearly 100 people fell into the river. The death toll was confirmed by Gujarat Panchayat minister Brijesh Merja.

According to reports, search and rescue operations are underway to save those trapped in the river water. The bridge had reopened on October 26 on the occasion of Gujarati New Year after repair and renovation.

According to officials quoted by PTI, the bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. The pre-Independence cable-stayed bridge, considered a marvel of British engineering, was called Julto Pool and was one of the tourist attractions of Morbi.

According to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, 70 people have been injured in the incident and rushed to nearby hospitals. He also said that NDRF teams have been instructed to assist in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, DG NDRF Atul Karwal said that three NDRF teams have already been dispatched -- two from Gandhinagar and one from Baroda -- to assist in the rescue operation.

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hHZnnHm47L

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the incident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the incident.

"I'm reaching Gandhinagar after shortening further programs with PM. MoS Home has been asked to reach the spot and guide the rescue operations. Troops including SDRF have been mobilised for rescue operations," Patel tweeted.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to me about the tragedy of Morbi & took stock of the situation. The PM has given necessary instructions & guidance to the system regarding continuous monitoring of the entire situation & rescue operations," he added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party has launched a spirited poll campaign in the state, also tweeted his concern over the incident. “Very sad news coming in from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health," he tweeted in Hindi.

The bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by Mumbai governor Richard Temple. It was completed in 1880 at the cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh back then. All the material came from England and it was built to connect Darbargarh to Nazarbagh.

Now, this hanging pool connects the seat of Mahaprabhuji and the entire Samakantha area. This suspension bridge is over 140 years old and its length is about 765 feet.