60 people killed as 143-year-old cable bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, several still trapped; PM assures help

Headlines

Meet Gujarat's richest man who earned Rs 8700 crore in 1 day, net worth is Rs 4,34,600 crore

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on being replaced with Ananya Panday in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2: 'It hurts'

World’s highest paid sportsperson earns Rs 20 lakh per hour, salary 10 times of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli; net worth is…

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana shares laughter with Bollywood's OG Dream Girl Hema Malini

Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil film 'rooted in Kashmiri Pandit experience', draws parallels to Ayodhya, Gyanvapi controversies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Gujarat's richest man who earned Rs 8700 crore in 1 day, net worth is Rs 4,34,600 crore

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on being replaced with Ananya Panday in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2: 'It hurts'

World’s highest paid sportsperson earns Rs 20 lakh per hour, salary 10 times of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli; net worth is…

Weight loss tips: 7 dry fruits to reduce belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 Ayurvedic herbs to control blood sugar

5 drinks to prevent fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on being replaced with Ananya Panday in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2: 'It hurts'

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana shares laughter with Bollywood's OG Dream Girl Hema Malini

Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil film 'rooted in Kashmiri Pandit experience', draws parallels to Ayodhya, Gyanvapi controversies

HomeIndia

India

60 people killed as 143-year-old cable bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, several still trapped; PM assures help

Accoding to Zee News sources, around 400 people were on the bridge when the incident happened.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least 60 people lost their lives while several others are still feared trapped in water after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today. Accoding to Zee News sources, around 400 people were on the bridge when the incident happened and nearly 100 people fell into the river. The death toll was confirmed by Gujarat Panchayat minister Brijesh Merja. 

According to reports, search and rescue operations are underway to save those trapped in the river water. The bridge had reopened on October 26 on the occasion of Gujarati New Year after repair and renovation. 

According to officials quoted by PTI, the bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. The pre-Independence cable-stayed bridge, considered a marvel of British engineering, was called Julto Pool and was one of the tourist attractions of Morbi.

According to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, 70 people have been injured in the incident and rushed to nearby hospitals. He also said that NDRF teams have been instructed to assist in the rescue operations. 

Meanwhile, DG NDRF Atul Karwal said that three NDRF teams have already been dispatched -- two from Gandhinagar and one from Baroda -- to assist in the rescue operation. 

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hHZnnHm47L

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the incident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each to the injured. 

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the incident.

"I'm reaching Gandhinagar after shortening further programs with PM. MoS Home has been asked to reach the spot and guide the rescue operations. Troops including SDRF have been mobilised for rescue operations," Patel tweeted. 

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to me about the tragedy of Morbi & took stock of the situation. The PM has given necessary instructions & guidance to the system regarding continuous monitoring of the entire situation & rescue operations," he added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party has launched a spirited poll campaign in the state, also tweeted his concern over the incident. “Very sad news coming in from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health," he tweeted in Hindi.

The bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by Mumbai governor Richard Temple. It was completed in 1880 at the cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh back then. All the material came from England and it was built to connect Darbargarh to Nazarbagh.

Now, this hanging pool connects the seat of Mahaprabhuji and the entire Samakantha area. This suspension bridge is over 140 years old and its length is about 765 feet. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 400 crore, becomes third highest grossing Tamil film ever in just 7 days

Why did MS Dhoni retire from international cricket on Independence Day? CSK skipper's special connection to August 15

Shah Rukh Khan credits wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan’s upbringing: ‘You have done so well but…’

Meet CEO of Ratan Tata's Rs 750 crore company; ex-Nykaa employee now sells Ralph Lauren, Ray-Ban in India

IPS Success Story: Meet IIM alumnus who quit Rs 2 lakh per month salary job to crack UPSC, now serves in Delhi Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE