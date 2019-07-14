Trending#

Gujarat: 2 dead, 26 injured after joyride breaks down at adventure park in Kankaria

Photo: ANI

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 08:58 PM IST

At least two people have died and more than 26 injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking on the matter, Vijay Nehra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation said, "Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured."

All the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation while the injured have been shifted to a local hospital. 

The cause of the sudden breakdown of a joyride at the amusement park is not known yet.

(Further details awaited ...)

