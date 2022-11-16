Greater Noida West: Pet dog bites child in La Residentia society, video viral

Greater Noida West Viral video

Noida: In Greater Noida West's La Residentia society, a pet dog bit a child inside an elevator. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The victim is the seven-year-old son of Rahul Priyadarshan who lives in Flat Number 1302 in Tower 7. The video has gone viral.

The video shows the boy in a lift. A person embarks on the elevator with his dog on a leash. The dog suddenly attacks the unsuspecting child in the hand. It appears to be an unprovoked attack. The boy's mother somehow rescued her.

The child has sustained injuries to his right arm. He is also in shock.

The family has lodged an official complaint with the society's management.

This is not the first incident of a dog bite in society.

The Noida authority has framed new rules for those owning pets in residential areas. According to these rules, dog owners will have to get their pets registered. If their dogs attack others, they will be fined Rs 10,000. Failing to register pets will also attract these penalties.

This comes weeks after a stray dog mauled an infant to death in Noida's Lotus Boulevard society. The child was lying unattended in a bush as his mother worked at a construction site.