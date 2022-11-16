Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Greater Noida West: Pet dog bites child in La Residentia society, video viral

La Residentia society: The child has sustained injuries to his right arm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

Greater Noida West: Pet dog bites child in La Residentia society, video viral
Greater Noida West Viral video

Noida: In Greater Noida West's La Residentia society, a pet dog bit a child inside an elevator. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The victim is the seven-year-old son of Rahul Priyadarshan who lives in Flat Number 1302 in Tower 7. The video has gone viral.

The video shows the boy in a lift. A person embarks on the elevator with his dog on a leash. The dog suddenly attacks the unsuspecting child in the hand. It appears to be an unprovoked attack. The boy's mother somehow rescued her.

The child has sustained injuries to his right arm. He is also in shock. 

The family has lodged an official complaint with the society's management. 

This is not the first incident of a dog bite in society. 

The Noida authority has framed new rules for those owning pets in residential areas. According to these rules, dog owners will have to get their pets registered. If their dogs attack others, they will be fined Rs 10,000. Failing to register pets will also attract these penalties. 

Also read: Noida Lotus Boulevard death: Why dogs attack? How to prevent dog bites?

This comes weeks after a stray dog mauled an infant to death in Noida's Lotus Boulevard society. The child was lying unattended in a bush as his mother worked at a construction site. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt stuns in all-black outfit, fans say 'beauty at it's best'
In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fasts as moon shines bright in North India
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
In Pics: PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park on his birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh man makes obscene calls to woman, pressures her to have sex with him otherwise...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.