Greater Noida: Daughter of house maid, peon secures Rs 20 lakh job package; know her success story

While a large chunk of India is battling poverty and adversity due to a lack of proper education and means for income, the inspirational story of a young girl who secured an outstanding job package despite her hardships will leave you impressed with her determination.

This is the story of a girl named Ritika, who belongs to Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Ritika’s mother works as a maid and earns her living cleaning houses, while her father is a peon. Despite their unstable financial state, they decided to give top-standard education to Ritika.

The result of their investment in her studies and the girl’s unparallel determination reflected in the outcome of her job interviews, where Ritika secured a job package of Rs 20 lakh on her very first attempt.

Poverty is often blamed for not getting success in life, but Ritika's parents did not let it come in the way of their daughter's future. Ritika, who originally hails from Jharkhand, said that her mother Mary cleans houses while her father, Naval, is a peon in the Galgotia College.

Due to the hardships faced by her parents in their lifetime, they decided to give her a good education and keep her away from their profession. Ritika got admission to Galgotia College through her father’s reference, and her professors and friends helped her along the way.

Ritika’s fees were also exempted by the college keeping in the mind their financial condition and got a chance to sit for the placement. When she sat down for job interviews, she ended up securing a Rs 20 lakh job package onDNA Explainer: What is Economic Survey of India? Know its role in Budget 2023, when it will be presented her very first attempt.

University CEO Dhruv Galgotia says that Ritika has become an inspiration for other students. Fifty percent of the scholarship was given to the girl students considering their good marks and family status. Also, the course books were made available free of cost to assist them in achieving their dreams.

READ | DNA Explainer: What is Economic Survey of India? Know its role in Budget 2023, when it will be presented