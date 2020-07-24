Govt issues new pictorial warnings for mandatory display on tobacco products

(Disclaimer: The images in this report may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised)

The Centre has issued two new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products.

The notification was issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday which directs for more alarming pictorial warnings.

Amendment has been made to the third rule under the subsection Packaging and Labelling of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.

These new rules will be applicable with effect from December 1, 2020.

The newer specified health warnings have two sets of image. The first image shall be valid for a period of twelve months following its commencement from December 1, 2020. While the second image shall come into effect following the end of twelve months period, from the date of commencement of specified health warning of the first image.

"All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1st December 2020 shall display Image -1 and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1st December 2021 shall display Image-2," it said.

"Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed," it added.

The ministry also warned that "Violation of the above-mentioned provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003."

"The existing specified health warning (Image-2) shall continue till 30th November 2020," it added.