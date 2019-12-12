Govt extends reservation for SC, ST in legislatures for ten more years

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday voted in favour of passing a Constitution Amendment Bill that extends the reservation accorded to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by ten more years. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reaffirmed that the government was fully committed to reservation for these sections and that it will never be removed. However, the proposed amendment does away with the reservation provided to the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha and the state legislatures.

"Although SCs and STs have made considerable progress in the last 70 years, the reasons which weighed with the constituent assembly in making provisions with regard to the aforesaid reservation of seats have not yet ceased to exist. Therefore, with a view to retaining the inclusive character as envisioned by the founding fathers of the Constitution, it is proposed to continue the reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes for another 10 years, that is up to 25 January 2030," the Bill states.

The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill further amends Article 334 of the Constitution and was needed since the current provision ends on January 26, 2020.