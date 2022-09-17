Government simplifies trade certification process for vehicle dealers: All you need to know

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has announced new guidelines to reduce and simplify the trade certificate system under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, which is a huge step toward promoting ease of doing business. Due to some inconsistencies in the existing rules, the Trade Certificate's applicability was frequently subject to interpretation, which resulted in the harassment of numerous commercial firms.

Additionally, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways stated in a statement on Saturday that the registration for a trade certificate had to be submitted physically at the RTO, which was a time-consuming process. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has announced extensive changes to the Trade Certificate system under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, through a notification issued on September 14, 2022.

Only vehicles that are neither temporarily registered nor registered at all will be subject to the updated rules' Trade Certificate requirement. Only a motor vehicle dealer, manufacturer, importer, or one of the test agencies listed in rule 126 may own one of these vehicles.

All you need to know

On the Vahan portal, applications for trade certificates and trade registration marks can be submitted online without having to go to the RTO. Additionally, the applicant may submit a single application for various vehicle kinds.

The time limit for granting or renewing a trade certificate has been set at 30 days, after which time applications will be declared granted.

The Trade Certificate's validity has been extended under the new standards from 12 months to 5 years.

To ensure consistency among dealership authorizations, a dealership authorisation certificate (Form 16A) has been issued. The dealership authorization and the trade certificate are now co-terminus.

The display of the dealership authorization certificate in the showrooms and godowns is also required. The suggested effective date is November 1, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the current trade certificates will remain in force until it is time for them to be renewed.

(With inputs from ANI)