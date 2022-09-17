Search icon
Union Home Minister Amit Shah credits Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for liberation of Hyderabad

The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam's rule was annexed into the Union of India following a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' in 1948.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hyderabad and took a dig at those who had "turned back" on celebrating the day due to vote bank politics and the "fear" of Razakars.

Shah was speaking at the Hyderabad Liberation Day event in the city, attended by a lot of political leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated and he knew that as long as Nizam's Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat will not be fulfilled," Shah said.

"After so many years, there was a desire in this land that the Hyderabad Liberation Day should be celebrated with the government's participation. But unfortunately, 75 years are over and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad liberation day due to vote bank politics," Shah said.

"So many people have promised during elections, agitations that they would celebrate the Liberation Day. But when they came to power, due to the fear of Razakars they turned back," Shah added.

Shah also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day.

"They celebrate, but not as Hyderabad Liberation day, they still have fear. I want to tell them, remove fear from your heart and Razakars cannot take decisions for this country as it got independence 75 years ago," the Home Minister added.

"I want to congratulate PM Modi because he understood the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana and decided to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day," he added.

The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam's rule was annexed into the Union of India following a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.

(With PTI inputs)

