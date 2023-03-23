Gorakhpur Link Expressway to be fully operational by December 2023, will connect Delhi to Gorakhpur via Lucknow

Representational Image

The completion of Gorakhpur Link Expressway would significantly advance transportation infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh. According to the most recent assessment, over 62% of the expressway's construction work has been finished. The whole cost of the 91.35-kilometre long project, which starts in Jaitpur, Gorakhpur, and ends in Azamgarh, is estimated to be Rs 5,876 crore.

Authorities from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) have said that the expressway would facilitate the free flow of vehicle traffic between Delhi, Lucknow, and Agra. When finished, the motorway will improve connection and the commuting experience, according to UPEIDA.

As part of the motorway, two toll plazas, three ramp plazas, seven flyovers, 16 vehicular underpasses, 50 light vehicular underpasses, 35 pedestrian underpasses, seven major bridges, 27 minor bridges and 389 culverts are also being constructed.

The motorway, according to Durgesh Upadhyay, a spokesman for UPEIDA, would allow for statewide growth and development.

He predicted that there would be good prospects for the development of ITIs and hospitals in areas close to the motorway.

Also, READ: UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London amid pro-Khalistan protests

Access to the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be strictly regulated. The representative said that underground passageways for automobiles, people, and animals would be provided. The representative confirmed that a separate connection road connecting it to Varanasi is in the works.