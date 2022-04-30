Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused linked to ISIS, wanted to carry out lone-wolf attack, says UP police

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi sent various weapons via the internet to Europe and America.

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the IIT graduate who attacked and injured two security personnel at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple on April 3, had links with the terrorist group ISIS, Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, UP, said in a press conference on Saturday. He said the accused wanted to mount an ISIS-styled lone wolf attack.

The officer said the UP anti-terror squad or ATS carried out data analysis of many of his e-devices, social media accounts and e-wallets, and found that he was in contact with abroad-based ISIS fighters and sympathisers and had sent around Rs 8.5 lakh to them.

"The accused was in contact with ISIS fighters and sympathizers via social media. He was arrested by the Bengaluru Police in 2014 for being in connection with ISIS propaganda activist Mehdi Masroor Biswas. He was influenced by terrorists, radical preachers and ISIS-terrorism promoters," the officer said.

He also sent various weapons via the internet to Europe and America, the officer said.

"The accused, via his bank accounts, sent around 8.5 lakh Indian rupees to support ISIS terror activities via organisations related to ISIS supporters in different countries in Europe and America. He sent various arms -- AK47, M4 carbine and missile technology -- via the internet," he added.

Kumar said the engineer, who was unemployed, tried to snatch the rifles of the security officials, and he wanted to carry out a big lone wolf attack.

"To complete his terror demands, he conducted a lone wolf attack at the southern gate of Gorakhnath temple and attempted to snatch the rifle of security officials on duty. His intention was to conduct a big operation after snatching the weapon," he added.

According to the police, Abbasi charged into the temple after raising religious slogans. He tried to snatch the weapons of the PAC staff.

Per TOI, the accused told the police he had gone to Nepal and bought a sickle from Maharajganj while returning.

With inputs from ANI