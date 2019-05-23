Giridih Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Jharkhand: AJSU Party wins seat for NDA

Headlines

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

HomeIndia

India

Giridih Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Jharkhand: AJSU Party wins seat for NDA

Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Chandraprakash Choudhary beat JMM's Jagarnath Mahato by 2,48,347 votes

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 02:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Giridih Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

The AJSU Party won the lone Giridih seat with its candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Chandraprakash Choudhary beating JMM's Jagarnath Mahato by 2,48,347 votes.

AJSU Chandra Prakash Choudhary 648,277 Votes 59% Votes

JMM Jagarnath Mahto 399,930 Votes 36% Votes

NOTA Nota 19,708 Votes 2% Votes

BSP Rasul Baksh 10,061 Votes 1% Votes

IND Sunita Tudu 9,077 Votes 1% Votes

IND Simmi Suman 4,173 Votes 0% Votes

IND Sanjeev Kumar Mahato 2,217 Votes 0% Votes

UPNS Amit Jani 2,051 Votes 0% Votes

Giridih Lok Sabha constituency profile

Giridih Lok Sabha Constituency comprises of six assembly segments which include Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Tundi and Baghmara.

Giridih Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates

AJSU: Chandraprakash Choudhary
JMM: Jagarnath Mahato 

Giridih Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014 

Winning candidate: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP)

Losing candidate: Jagarnath Mahto (JMM)

2009

Winning candidate: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP)

Losing candidate: Teklal Mahto (JMM)

2004

Winning candidate: Teklal Mahto (JMM)

Losing candidate: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP) 

Polling in 14 Jharkhand Parliamentary constituencies will be held in four phases starting from the 4th phase (April 29) of Lok Sabha election 2019. 

Lok Sabha polls 4th phase, April 29: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu

Lok Sabha polls 5th phase, May 06: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh

Lok Sabha polls 6th phase, May 12: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum

Lok Sabha polls 7th phase, May 19: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

BJP and Congress are the two major parties who will be up in key contest in most of the seats in the state. Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Heath Streak is very much alive': Henry Olonga rubbishes reports about Zimbabwe great's death

This state reports 1,006 cases of eye flu, schools closed till August 26 in three districts

Watch: Salman Khan calls AR Rahman ‘average’ in old viral video, composer's befitting reply impresses fans

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s neighbour who owns India’s 2nd most expensive house worth Rs 6000 crore; net worth is…

GATE 2024: Application process likely to begin tomorrow, check exam dates, documents required, steps to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE