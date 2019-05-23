Giridih Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Jharkhand: AJSU Party wins seat for NDA

India
Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Chandraprakash Choudhary beat JMM's Jagarnath Mahato by 2,48,347 votes
AJSU Chandra Prakash Choudhary 648,277 Votes 59% Votes
JMM Jagarnath Mahto 399,930 Votes 36% Votes
NOTA Nota 19,708 Votes 2% Votes
BSP Rasul Baksh 10,061 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sunita Tudu 9,077 Votes 1% Votes
IND Simmi Suman 4,173 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjeev Kumar Mahato 2,217 Votes 0% Votes
UPNS Amit Jani 2,051 Votes 0% Votes
Giridih Lok Sabha constituency profile
Giridih Lok Sabha Constituency comprises of six assembly segments which include Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Tundi and Baghmara.
Giridih Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates
AJSU: Chandraprakash Choudhary
JMM: Jagarnath Mahato
Giridih Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004
2014
Winning candidate: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP)
Losing candidate: Jagarnath Mahto (JMM)
2009
Winning candidate: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP)
Losing candidate: Teklal Mahto (JMM)
2004
Winning candidate: Teklal Mahto (JMM)
Losing candidate: Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP)
Polling in 14 Jharkhand Parliamentary constituencies will be held in four phases starting from the 4th phase (April 29) of Lok Sabha election 2019.
Lok Sabha polls 4th phase, April 29: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu
Lok Sabha polls 5th phase, May 06: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh
Lok Sabha polls 6th phase, May 12: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum
Lok Sabha polls 7th phase, May 19: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda
BJP and Congress are the two major parties who will be up in key contest in most of the seats in the state. Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases.