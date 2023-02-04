Ghaziabad news: Man drags traffic cop on car bonnet for 2 km, hits bike while trying to escape police

UP traffic police cop was dragged by a car for 2 km (File photo)

A shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh today, where a car accident in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area left the entire crown stunned. The car accident took place in the Shipra Cut area, where a man hit a traffic police cop with his car and dragged him for kilometers.

A traffic policeman tried to stop a car with three youths sitting inside since the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Ghaziabad traffic policeman Ankit Yadav saw a speeding car approaching a checkpoint and signaled the driver to stop the car.

Instead of stopping the car, the driver inside the while Toyota Altos sped up. The Toyota car seemed to be coming from the Delhi side and was violating several traffic rules. The driver of the car sped up in hopes that he will whiz past the checkpoint and leave the cops behind.

Traffic policeman Ankit Yadav waved at the car, urging them to stop the vehicle. Instead of stopping, the driver of the car hit the Ghaziabad cop with his car and picked up the speed in an effort to drive away.

The traffic cop got stuck on the bonnet on the bonnet of the car after getting hit and was getting dragged along as the accused tried to flee the scene. Yadav continued to scream for help and urge the men to stop the car, to no avail.

Ankit Yadav was dragged by the Toyota Altos for around 2 kilometers, during which the car also hit a bike. The rider of the bike fell down and his two-wheeler got trapped under the car. Due to the bike being trapped and a large crowd gathering, the driver of the car eventually stopped.

The two people inside the car were immediately held by the police, while one of the accused fled the scene after the incident. The youths in the car were then taken to the Indirapuram police station and a case was filed against them.

Traffic cop Ankit Yadav was injured in the incident and a case of culpable homicide has been filed against all those inside the car.

